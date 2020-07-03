LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.11. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

