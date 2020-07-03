Live Oak Bancshares Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.44 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

