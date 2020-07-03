LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

