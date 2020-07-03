LivePerson (LPSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/2/2020 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2020 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

5/6/2020 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – LivePerson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – LivePerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/6/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $43.92 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $441,763.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $41,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

