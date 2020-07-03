LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 16%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) shares were down 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 41,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 17,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services.

