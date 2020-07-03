Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Macro Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Macro Enterprises from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.94.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$44.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

