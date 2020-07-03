Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

