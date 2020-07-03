Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN)’s share price fell 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), 87,962,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 679,881% from the average session volume of 12,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $478,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.47.

Malvern International Company Profile (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.