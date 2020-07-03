Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.