Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Receives $51.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after buying an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.