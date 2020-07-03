MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NYSE:HZO opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $487.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $3,518,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13,399.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

