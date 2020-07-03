Marshall Witt Sells 284 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $24,361.80.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.04 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.