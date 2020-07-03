Mary Harris Acquires 3,622 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 3,622 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,680.28 ($3,298.40).

ITV stock opened at GBX 73.76 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.62. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.04).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 88 ($1.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 123.09 ($1.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

