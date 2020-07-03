Master Contract Token Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $261,898.33 and $9,402.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.46 or 0.02494748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

