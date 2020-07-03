Maxar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,050 call options.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

