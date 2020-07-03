Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.