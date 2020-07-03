Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 69,399 Shares

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $52,743.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 12,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 8,540 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $6,917.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 9,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $7,553.00.

MCC stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Medley Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 422.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medley Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 256.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 75.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,100,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 314,654 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

