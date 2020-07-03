MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

MEIP opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.95. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

