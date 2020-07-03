Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 715.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 492,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,901,000 after acquiring an additional 402,332 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

