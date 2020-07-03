Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

MESO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Mesoblast stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

