Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

