MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.60. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.