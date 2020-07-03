Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

