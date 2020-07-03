Morgan Stanley Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $100.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

