Murphy Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 2,171 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.27.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $63,304,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

