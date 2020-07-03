MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 168,146 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 117,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

