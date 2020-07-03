National Pension Service Buys 53,332 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Apple worth $1,313,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

