Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. Natura &Co has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $38,709,000.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

