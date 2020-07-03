Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CVLT opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -299.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

