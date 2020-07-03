Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

