Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 452 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.