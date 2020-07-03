Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

