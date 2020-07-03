Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,164 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,730,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

