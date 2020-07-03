Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILTB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 290,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.