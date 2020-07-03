Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

