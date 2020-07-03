Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

