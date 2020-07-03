Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average of $216.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

