Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

