Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,539 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 502,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 190.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

