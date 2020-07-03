Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,744 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 76,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.