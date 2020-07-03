Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $117.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

