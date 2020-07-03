Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

