Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ARW opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

