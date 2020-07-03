Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in AerCap by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AerCap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

AerCap stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

