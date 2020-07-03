Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 707 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,175,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

