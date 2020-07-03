Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,123 shares of company stock valued at $121,018,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $622.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.43 and a 200 day moving average of $478.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $646.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

