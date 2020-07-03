Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Thor Industries by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $106.40 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

