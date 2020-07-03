New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

