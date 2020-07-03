New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

