New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $500,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.